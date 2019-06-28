Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

MIRACLE ESCAPE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien was involved in a serious crash on a Sunshine Coast motorway yesterday. (The car he was in is pictured).

MIRACLE ESCAPE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien was involved in a serious crash on a Sunshine Coast motorway yesterday. (The car he was in is pictured). Contributed

WIDE May MP Llew O'Brien and his chief of staff Simon Kelly were hospitalised on Thursday after they were involved in a potentially deadly car accident on the Sunshine Motorway at Coolum.

Llew O'Brien was travelling in this car when it was hit from behind on Sunshine Motorway.

Mr O'Brien's vehicle, which was being driven by Mr Kelly, had just come to a stop, due to a crash ahead, when it was hit from behind about 10.30am.

"The impact forced our car off the road and the other vehicle came to a halt in the southbound lane and it's just so lucky it didn't collide with oncoming traffic," Mr O'Brien said.

Ambulances, police and fire engines as well as medical team from the Sunshine Coast Airport were on the scene within minutes.

LUCKY ESCAPE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is a passionate campaigner for road safety and has pleaded with motorists to drive safely over the school holidays after being involved in a potentially serious accident on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday. Troy Jegers

A third person, the woman driving the other car involved in the accident, was also hospitalised. All three were transported in a stable condition but the incident on the even of the school holidays was a stark reminder to Mr O'Brien of the reasons he is a passionate road safety advocate.

Mr O'Brien, a former policeman, is a passionate advocate of road safety and helped secure $1 billion in Federal and State funding to fast track the Bruce Highway Bypass at Gympie. Work on the Bypass is expected to start next year.

Llew O'Brien was travelling in this car when it was hit from behind on Sunshine Motorway.

"The incident serves to remind all road users to be mindful of the fatal five: don't speed, wear your seatbelt, don't drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don't drive fatigued, and avoid distractions," Mr O'Brien said.

"I want to thank the emergency services and everyone who stopped to help. The ambos, police, fireys and towies did a great job in securing the scene, providing assistance and clearing the road from debris from the collision.

"Donna Stevens, a nurse from Noosa's Animal Emergency Centre, was one of the first on the scene and was particularly helpful in providing reassurance to all those involved in the crash.

"The fact that we were all able to walk away from our vehicles after such a high speed impact demonstrates how far car manufacturers have come in building safer vehicles," Mr O'Brien said.

"Car crashes can happen to anyone, anywhere, any time but they are all avoidable. It's important that everyone remains alert to other road users and always drive to the conditions."