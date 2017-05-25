25°
Wide Bay jobs could be in for a shot in the arm

25th May 2017 11:35 AM
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay

THE grants round for Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Packages will open for applications next Wednesday, following the publication of the committee's Local Investment Plan.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash said the grants were an "opportunity for the communities of the Wide Bay Burnett to submit applications for key projects that will boost the local economy and create jobs”.

"I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and investing in sustainable local jobs does just that,” Ms Nash said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the opening of applications for the Wide Bay Burnett Jobs and Investment Package represented the delivery of a key election commitment.

"The Wide Bay Burnett Region has a historically high unemployment rate, which this program is designed to tackle,” Mr O'Brien said.　

"This program targets funding to where jobs are created, to business and organisations to invest in projects to grow and boost jobs.　

"Now that the Local Investment Plan is done, applications from the Wide Bay Burnett region can roll in, including from businesses who can apply to the Business Innovation stream.”

The Coalition Government's aim is to create more jobs and export opportunities, it says.

"We aim to harness the broad range of skills in Wide Bay Burnett to create more jobs, and I look forward to seeing what applications are put forward.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Coalition invests in regional Australia because it understands the cities cannot exist without our regions, which supply cities their water, food, electricity and gas.

"This will provide the Wide Bay Burnett region with a much-needed $20 million shot in the arm,” Mr Pitt said.

Funding will be available across three streams: Local Infrastructure, Business Innovation and Skills and Training, with the round opening for applications on May 31.

For more information and to read more about the Local Investment Plan for Wide Bay Burnett visit the Regional Jobs and Investment Package website.

federal funding gympie regional council llew o'brien wide bay employment

