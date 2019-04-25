Wide Bay hopefuls unveil plans to fix Gympie's empty shops

EMPTY SPACES: Wide Bay's federal election candidates have laid out their plans to fix the Gympie CBD's high number of vacant shops.

HOW to fix Gympie's empty shop woes?

On the heels of reports 62 vacant stores dotted the city's business centre, leaders have had their say on how to bring business back.

And with the fight on for the region's most powerful political seat, our federal candidates are laying out their plans.

Andrew Schebella, UAP

United Australia Party wants all Australians given the best opportunity to have the best future.

We intend to change the way tax is being paid by businesses. Provisional tax cripples small business and this is a reason they shut their doors. Instead of paying tax in advance, the tax will be paid at the end of the year based on actual figures not on an estimate.

The United Australia Party will reintroduce zonal taxation, 20 per cent less tax paid for doing business 200km outside of capital cities. This incentive will bring new businesses to regional Queensland.

Jason Scanes, ALP

The problem is this Coalition government has no clear plan and no real funding for this region. The LNP has had 45 years to get a solid strategy in place to support growth, business and attract new industries to create jobs and a thriving economy.

Centralisation of Government services has seen the loss of regional jobs through the Australian Staffing Levels (ASL) policy. This has seen jobs ripped out of regional areas resulting in reduced job security and less money in regional economies. .

Labor will abolish the ASL cap on public service jobs, create a further 1200 DHS positions while clamping down on overpriced third-party contracts, restore penalty rates, provide greater support to businesses, rebuild our broken TAFE system and review Newstart allowance.

Llew O'Brien LNP

I've lived in Gympie for most of my life, and growing a strong economy to create local jobs is a priority for me.

Under the Liberal and National government's plan for a stronger economy we will be able to deliver tax relief for small businesses that will be crucial to revitalising the Gympie CBD.

Since being elected I've secured funding to fix the Bruce Highway and bring new jobs to Nolans, and these projects will strengthen Gympie's economy and add to the town's vibrancy.

If Gympie council was to develop a proposal which had the support of local traders I'd work to deliver the funding to help local small businesses create more jobs.

Tim Jerome IND

I have always said that small Australian businesses are the backbone of Australia's economy and are the backbone of any community.

The problem with having small business reliant on banks is the obvious. If the bank folds up then so does the small business that was financed by the banks.

The problem is we get most of the taxes from the middle to low income workers, instead of where we should be getting it and that is from the filthy rich.

Daniel Bryar GRN

I find it distressing to see so many local businesses closing down in our community. We need a major public investment in training, infrastructure and clean energy to create new jobs, free TAFE and university to give our young people the skills and knowledge they need to compete in the changing economy, support for small business by driving down energy costs through a publicly owned national energy retailer, fast and reliable broadband, and better health and hospital services. The govt loves to talk up its small business credentials, but businesses are talking about closing because the LNP don't have the guts to get energy prices under control.