CRASH: Emergency crews attended this single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge this morning.
News

Wide Bay Highway crash

Arthur Gorrie
19th Mar 2020 8:12 AM
A YOUNG Gympie man suffered minor injuries when the car he was driving rolled on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge this morning.

Police blocked the westbound lane of the highway to direct traffic past the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the scene at 6.50am.

They encountered an extensively damaged white sedan which had been travelling towards Gympie when the crash occurred, near Ningara Rd.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

“Ambulance officers assessed a male person in his 20s who suffered minor injuries and declined transport to hospital,” she said.

