Wide Bay girls to clash in first female country union champs

QUALITY: Jakara Miller and Rose Robe played at the Rugby 7s Australian U17 Championships last year.

IN Glen Gamble's mind, girls can definitely do it better than boys.

The coach of Wide Bay Hampton and Harlow women's team says this ahead of this weekend's Queensland Country Championships, which will feature a female union tournament for the first time.

Teams from as far as Emerald and Noosa will converge on Bundaberg for the competition, with seven union players from Maryborough and Hervey Bay among the ranks of the Wide Bay side.

Gamble said the competition was a chance for female players to be seen by the 'movers and shakers' of rugby union.

"The heavyweight selectors for the men's tournament will get to see the talent these women possess. The Queensland Reds will also be there to see our country girls play," Gamble said.

"It comes down to the fact we have some great female players in the country, and not enough tournaments to showcase all of it."

Gamble said it would be a tough competition, especially with the Central Highlands team bringing a squad of 25 players, but he was "quietly confident" in the Wide Bay side.

"We had a 49-17 win over Maroochydore last weekend... I'm confident of the good result," he said.

"We might even give the boys a run for their money."

Local sport stars Jakara Miller, Rose Robe and Keysha Baker - who competed in the National Rugby League Championships in Perth last year - are set to headline the team.

But the intention was getting all the girls and the Wide Bay region on the map.

"There's talent in this area - in women's league, AFL, OzTag. Any time women's sport gets put on show, it's gold," he said.

"It offers pathways to higher levels, and an incentive for people to get involved and be healthy."

The event will be held at Bundaberg's Salter Oval.