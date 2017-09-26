Wide Bay domestic violence breaches double

A RECORD 1644 domestic violence offenders in Wide Bay thumbed their noses at domestic violence orders in 2016/17, according to latest figures released by Queensland Police.*

LNP Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Ros Bates says victims were left exposed and at risk under a failing system.

"Three years of a do-nothing Palaszczuk Labor Government have seen breaches of domestic violence orders in Wide Bay almost double from 849 in 2014/15 to 1644 in 2016/17,” Ms Bates said.

"Victims should have confidence in the system and the orders of the court to protect them from further abuse and harm.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, protection orders are not worth the paper they are written on if offenders continually ignore them.”

Ms Bates said tougher laws that hold offenders more accountable for their actions need to be considered.

"Where are the much promised GPS trackers for domestic violence offenders that the LNP fought to have introduced into law earlier this year?” Ms Bates said.

"Under Labor we have seen a series of major blunders that have left victims of domestic violence exposed.

"The LNP has a real plan to tackle domestic violence - from Opposition we introduced a series of tough new bail and parole laws for domestic violence offenders that Labor opposed.

"Only the LNP will deliver a safe and liveable communities.”