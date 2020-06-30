Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

The Wide Bay Highway stretches from the Bruce Highway north of Gympie out through Kilkivan (pictured) and Goomeri, joining up with the Burnett Highway.

THE State Government will install rumble strips on the Wide Bay Highway in coming weeks between Gympie and Kilkivan.

After last week announcing that detailed design on the $14 million Wide Bay Highway and Bruce Highway intersection upgrade was complete and works were due to start later this year, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said RoadTek crews would install strips to alert drivers when their vehicle crosses the line.

“It’s part of an almost $1 billion commitment to road safety across Queensland, which is also supporting 800 jobs as the state unites and recovers from COVID-19,” Mr Bailey said.

“They’re a valuable safety feature to help prevent drivers from drifting out of the correct lane, particularly when they are tired or distracted.

“It adds to major road projects like the $1 billion Gympie Bypass that’ll start soon, as well as a $14.5 billion pipeline of roads and transport projects for regional Queensland.

Mr Bailey said safety improvements would also be rolled out soon on the Bruce Highway between Kirstin Drive and Gootchie Road, north of Gympie.

“It’s great to see that these works will be delivered by RoadTek, which Deb Frecklington and the LNP cut 700 jobs from during their time in government.”

For more information, phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au