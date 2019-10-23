Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Laminex plant near Gympie
The Laminex plant near Gympie
News

Wide Bay a manufacturing powerhouse

Shelley Strachan
23rd Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE Bay is an almost $1 billion manufacturing powerhouse in Queensland, and the Gympie region comprises a significant part of that.

The region’s manufacturing figures reveal it is worth $971 million annually (to Wide Bay) and creates 9100 jobs through 878 businesses.

Almost 1800 of those jobs are in the Gympie region, making manufacturing the second biggest employee here after agriculture, forestry and fishing (according to the most recently available data).

The biggest employees within manufacturing are food product manufacturers, which employ more than 700 people. Wood product manufacturers are the next biggest employee.

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the strong performances across many of Queensland’s regions highlighted the importance of manufacturing as a job-creator and economic stimulator for the state.

“Manufacturing directly contributes about $20 billion annually to the Queensland economy and employs around 170,000 people,” Mr Dick said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to growing the industry through initiatives like our $46 million Made in Queensland program and the Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.”

gympie jobs laminex manufacturing wide bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The new slogan for iconic Rainbow stairs

    premium_icon The new slogan for iconic Rainbow stairs

    News Year-long fight comes to an unexpected end.

    No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    premium_icon No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    Opinion There is no easy fix. But that doesn't mean there is no fix.

    IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian blaze

    premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian blaze

    News Exhausted firefighters doing their best against Peregian fire

    Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping 6yo daughter

    premium_icon Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping 6yo daughter

    News Man walks free from court after jury rejects evidence in Gympie rape trial