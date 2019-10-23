Wide Bay a manufacturing powerhouse

WIDE Bay is an almost $1 billion manufacturing powerhouse in Queensland, and the Gympie region comprises a significant part of that.

The region’s manufacturing figures reveal it is worth $971 million annually (to Wide Bay) and creates 9100 jobs through 878 businesses.

Almost 1800 of those jobs are in the Gympie region, making manufacturing the second biggest employee here after agriculture, forestry and fishing (according to the most recently available data).

The biggest employees within manufacturing are food product manufacturers, which employ more than 700 people. Wood product manufacturers are the next biggest employee.

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the strong performances across many of Queensland’s regions highlighted the importance of manufacturing as a job-creator and economic stimulator for the state.

“Manufacturing directly contributes about $20 billion annually to the Queensland economy and employs around 170,000 people,” Mr Dick said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to growing the industry through initiatives like our $46 million Made in Queensland program and the Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.”