Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

TOURING Newcastle entertainer Kieran Wicks is heading to Gympie.

The prolific performer is booked to appear at the Jockey Club Hotel next Saturday.

"I will be touring through your region solo in support of my new album release throughout August,” he said.

Kieran has been touring Australia for a number of years and has performed several shows in every state.

He loves Queensland and in the past has been to Gympie, Gladstone, Airlie Beach, Charleville, Mt Isa, St George, Longreach, Winton, Mitchell, Chinchilla, Barcaldine, Muttaburra and Wyandra to name a few.

"Returning to my hometown of Newcastle in between adventures, I have been touring the nation successfully for the past five years as a soloist on a perpetual basis,” he said.

He has been described as having a "likeable and entertaining persona” and having a unique and passionate take to his performances.

The Bathurst City Life Magazine said his original music was next level.

"It was his original numbers where his set really shone, with each song effectively representing Wicks' fascinating musical palette, whether it be the Dinosaur Jr-esque Cry Wolf, Your Lucky Day's mix of evil and Elvis Presley, or the soaring Crossroads that is reminiscent of Chris Cornell's (Soundgarden, Audioslave) more recent solo work,” the reviewer wrote.

"Wick gave an outstanding gig that showcased his natural, organic talent as a musician, and his work ethic to get his music out these is something aspiring musicians can certainly learn a lot from.”

To listen to some of Kieran's music, head to www.kieranwicks.com /music and make sure you get along to see the show next Saturday, August 5, at the Jockey Club Hotel.

For times contact the hotel directly on 5482 1270.