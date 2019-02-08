Menu
Catherine Faye Campbell stood trial on charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury. Kerri-Anne Mesner
'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

John Weekes
by
8th Feb 2019 6:15 AM
THE woman dubbed "wicked" after being found guilty of fraudulently acquiring a coastal property and car will have to wait and see if she stays in jail.

Catherine Faye Campbell obtained the title of a McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol belonging to Christopher Neil Butler.

Mr Butler died in 2011.

The land title transfer happened two days prior to his death, and the car was two months after his death, the Morning Bulletin reported.

Campbell was sentenced last year to six years, six months in jail for fraud, providing false declarations and perjury.

The perjury related to lies she told at a civil trial.

But she appealed against her convictions.

Queensland Court of Appeal on Thursday heard arguments about hearsay evidence, financial analyses and phone records.

Defence counsel Malcolm Harrison said there had been an earlier "failure to obtain the information that might be associated" with some phone numbers.

"There may have been evidence there that assisted the defence."

But the court heard the phone numbers in question were not known to be Mr Butler's.

The appeal court on Thursday reserved its decision.

After Mr Butler died, Campbell claimed priority as the surviving spouse of the deceased.

The two were never married but previous court transcripts showed Campbell claimed to be his spouse as intended by succession laws and a "de facto partner".

Eventually a Rockhampton District Court found Campbell guilty of fraud, providing false declarations and perjury.

"Your conduct can only be described as wicked," Judge Michael Burnett told Campbell when he sentenced her last year.

- NewsRegional

