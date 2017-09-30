Why you shouldn't go off half-cocked...

DISCOVERIES of days recent concerning more immediate family members have settled many questions long asked. Also, it has served as an indicator to there always being two sides to a story and somewhere in the middle, lies the truth. It pays to resist forming an opinion based solely on what one side wants you to believe.

And so, the same holds true for politics. Facts can often be discarded, or at best, disguised if they don't fit the narrative. We, the public, (well at least certain sections) make it all too easy for some politicians. We seem to be too quick to be outraged and politicians find this a useful device

The recent Tony Abbott headbutting fracas is a good example of the errors in making quick judgements before all the facts are revealed. And it will invariably lead to some making political capital out of it. Many (including the victim) were quick to blame this on the intolerance of the "Yes" campaign in the current SSM debate (if you can still call it a debate). All this was assumed based solely on the offender wearing a "Yes" badge.

As we now know, the head butter (who himself looks like he's been the victim of one head butt too many) is an anarchist DJ from Tasmania not actually associated with the SSM campaign. And in a scenario reminiscent of the Ukrainian streaker at Eurovision this year draped in the Aussie flag, first impressions can so often misdirect the anger.

Unfortunately, it also demonstrates that even the most well-seasoned politicians will jump to conclusions before the facts are known. South Australian Senator Cory Bernardi's outrage over Craigburn Primary School's "Do It In A Dress" fundraiser being another example.

I don't know if the Australian Conservative leader reacted without availing himself of the small matter of the facts surrounding the fundraiser (in aid of the advancement of girls' education in Africa) or whether he decided to take the opportunist approach of not letting the facts get in the way of pushing his agenda. In any case, I recommend if he's that freaked by the prospect of seeing blokes in garb other than pants, he not holiday in India, some Pacific Islands, Saudi Arabia or Scotland. And I suppose an audience with the Pope is out.

In this age of the 24hr news cycle, it remains imperative that news outlets do not succumb to the pressures and thoroughly research stories before presenting them for public consumption. It's one thing for all those new social media outlets to consider getting a reaction trumps any responsibility to accurately inform the public, but established news media must stand as the point of difference.

They must do better than those commercial news outlets (best described as having the intellectual nutrition value of fairy floss) that constantly recycle pseudo-political stories that pander to the fears of sections of society and to those lazy politicians who feed on such stories as the one about state schools banning Christmas carols. This story has been doing the rounds, state-by-state, for a couple of years now. At no point do they bother to report that Education Departments repeatedly dispute that such a directive has ever been issued.

We need to be just as vocal in our demands that the full story be presented as those who are best served by half facts. Politics and families are much the same. At some point you have to decide exactly whose interests are being best served when you are only fed some of the story.