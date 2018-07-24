Why you should swap your car and save thousands each year

RACQ's 2018 Vehicle Running Costs survey examined a record-breaking 139 popular vehicles - taking into account all expenses associated with normal private car ownership including, interest, fuel, new tyres, servicing, insurance, government charges, and depreciation.

At just under $6000 per year, the micro Mitsubishi Mirage ES took the title for the cheapest car to own and operate in Queensland - while the eye-wateringly expensive Toyota Landcruiser V8 topped the list for dearest non-electric vehicle, setting owners back $19,527 per year.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said the report highlighted savings of thousands of dollars each year if motorists either downsized or sought the cheapest in class.

"Drivers can save a lot of money by making informed choices when buying a car,” Mr Spalding said.

"If you want a particular class of vehicle, look for the cheapest to own and operate in that class and in some cases, you could pocket as much as $125 extra a week.”

Mr Spalding said increased registration and fuel costs had driven up the price of car ownership.

"Queenslanders fork out the most in registration and licensing fees which have skyrocketed nearly 15 percent in the last four years,” he said.

"Unleaded petrol prices jumped almost 10 cents a litre on average this year, and the often-forgotten vehicle depreciation factor can really sting at resale time.”

RACQ's Vehicle Running Costs survey could be viewed here: racq.com/runningcosts