Why you need to watch our Gympie Cats play tomorrow

AUSSIE RULES: There's still one week to go before finals, but it will be a celebratory mood all the same at Ray Warren Oval tomorrow when the Gympie Cats run out for their last home game of the year.

Since merging last year's Gympie and Pomona sides and recruiting former Victorian Courtney Findlay as coach, the Cats have ascended from bottom to top on the AFL Wide Bay ladder and look set to launch a powerful bid for premiership glory.

CAN THE CATS WIN THE FLAG?

Wide Bay AFL - Hervey Bay Bombers v Gympie Cats. Gympie coach Courtney Findlay. Alistair Brightman

On the back of strong wins over fellow contenders Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power, tomorrow's match provides a final chance for the Gympie community to support their team before crunch time.

"It would mean the world to myself and the team if everyone came out to watch us play one last time at home this season,” Findlay said.

"It's been a challenging year for us with plenty of ups and downs, so if the community could get together it would really give us a lift and go a long way towards us playing well come finals time.

"It's a bit of a rags to riches story coming all the way up from the bottom of the ladder this year, it's pretty special.”

Full-forward and fellow first-year Cat Brad Forbes echoed his coach's words and spoke of his love for the team.

"This is the most amount of fun I have had playing footy for a few years now,” Forbes said.

"The support you get from everyone at the club and playing with a great group of blokes makes it enjoyable.

"(The) support would give us (an) edge being our last home game, but also for going into finals (it) gives us confidence knowing we have great community support.”

Linton Congram has been a star for the Cats this season. Matthew McInerney

After the reserves play in the curtain raiser at 1pm and the seniors run out at 3pm, live music and hot food will ensure the fun continues into the night at the "Cattery” swansong.

Club president Jason Bromilow said all would be welcome at the celebrations.

"It would be huge for us to get as many people out as possible, even if you're new and don't know the game very well,” Bromilow said.

"We're looking forward to celebrating a great season so far and hopefully another win tomorrow.”

Get down to Ray Warren Oval as our Gympie Cats take on Across the Waves, with reserves starting at 1pm.