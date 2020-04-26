Why you need to delete these 100 apps

Google has reportedly removed more than 100 apps with tens of millions of downloads after allegations the apps were part of a co-ordinated group that may have violated store policies.

The group allegedly involves at least 27 separate app developers (that could also be pseudonyms), according to tech outlet CyberNews.

The outlet alleges the apps were made (and often ripped off from other developers, including some in the alleged network) to generate ad revenue.

Most of the apps are simple ones focusing on things like scanning PDFs and making photo collages, likely deliberately chosen because they provide sought after services people want quickly and are likely to download them without thinking too hard about it.

The research alleges the group's apps were downloaded 69 million times and could have been generating $US10,000 a month, or even up to $US1 million, though they say it's likely to be on the lower end of that spectrum.

But the apps don't appear to require much work to make and publish on the Google Play Store, which is what initially raised the suspicions of the researchers, after discovering links between different developers.

The app developers mostly have a first name-last name style developer name usually featuring Western-style names, which might seem like a tenuous link at first, but it goes deeper.

The developers all use the same Privacy Policy with names changed.

The websites for the apps all have similar URLs and lead to similar landing pages for websites that haven't been set up yet.

Some of the apps have been directly copied from other more popular apps.

"These apps are exactly the same," CyberNews reported. "The only difference is that the [network's] app is flooded with ads, including interstitials after nearly every user interaction."

Some of the cloned apps changed minor things like the colours of buttons and banners, but others are identical.

Suspiciously, the name of some of the apps on the Play Store also changed names after being installed.

Multiple apps in the alleged network appear to have been adapted from the same master templates as well.

The research doesn't conclusively reveal where the network is based, but all the evidence seems to point towards Asia, with Vietnamese postcodes on some developer pages, and references to Chinese telecoms in the code of some actual apps.

It's also not clear if the apps have any more nefarious purpose than simply generating ad revenue, but the researchers warned that even if that was their main focus, the apps would provide an inferior experience to the one's they'd been copied from and should be deleted anyway.

Glitch Effect Video, Photo Editor Grainy Effect

Mod for Minecraft, Mods For Minecraft Animals 2019

Voice Changer, Voice Recorder Editor With Effects

Sketch Photo Editor And Pencil Sketch Art

Horoscope 2019 With 12 Zodiac Sign Master

Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor

Video Editor With Music App, Video Maker Of Photo

Call Recorder Automatic, Call Recording 2 Ways

Screen Recorder With Facecam & Audio, Video Editor

Nucie Cam: Beauty Selfie Camera With Photo Editor

PDF Scanner Camera Scanner: JPG To PDF Converter

App Locker Fingerprint, PIN And Gallery Locker

Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid Art Frame

Metronome And Tuner For Instrument

Relax Sound Sleep Music And Soothing Sounds

Cut And Paste Photo Editor With Background Eraser

Screen Recorder With Audio And Facecam, Screenshot

App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Lock Gallery

Video Maker With Music Photos, Video Effects App

Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid, Photo Layout

Video Editor, Video Maker With Music Photos & Text

Video Editor With Music And Effects & Video Maker

Cut And Paste Photo Editor To Change Background

Screen Recorder, Game Recorder With Facecam, Audio

JPG To PDF Converter With Camera Scanner To PDF

Bubble Level Ruler With Inclinometer Free

RAR File Extractor And ZIP Opener, ZIP RAR Creator

Automatic Call Recorder Incoming And Outgoing App

App Locker With Password, Photo Gallery Locker

Colour Call Screen Themes With Flash On Call

Glitch Effect Video Editor And VHS Effect Photo

Internet Browser Private To Download Videos HD

Dual Account Double Space, Multi Account App

Alarm Pill Reminder, Medical Reminder And Tracker

Pixel Art Colour By Number & Sandbox Colouring Game

Period Tracker, Menstruation & Ovulation Calendar

Call Screen Themes With Flashlight On Call

App Locker Fingerprint & Password, Gallery Locker

Video Player All Format 2019 With Media Player App

Photo Collage Maker And Photo Grid 2019 New

Video Editor Of Photos, Video Recorder With Music

MP3 Music Player, MP3 Cutter Ringtones Maker

Beauty Camera, Makeup Photo Editor And Makeover

PIP Photo Editor With PIP Camera Photo Maker 2019

School Hairstyles Step By Step, Braiding Hairstyle

Pixel Art Color By Number 2019 & Sandbox Colouring

Jigsaw Puzzles For Adults And Picture Puzzles

Flower Drawing Step By Step With Mandala Colouring

Photo Editor With Square Blur Pic, Slim Body

Vlog Editor And Video Maker With Music Photos

Battery Charger With Battery Saver And Optimiser

Memory Booster And Cleaner With Ram Optimiser

Volume Booster and Equaliser, MP3 Music Player

Phone Cooler Master And CPU Cooling 2020

Kiwi VPN Connection For IP Changer, Unblock Sites

Volume Booster & Sound Enhancer Music Player

Cooler Master CPU Cooling, Free Phone Cooler

Antivirus Cleaner Mobile Security & App Locker

Internet Speed Test metre And Wi-Fi Test Speed

Perfect VPN Proxy To Unblock Sites With IP Changer

Data Saver And Data Manager To Control Data Usage

GoFox - Incognito Browser And Private Web Browser

Running Tracker With Step Counter And Calories

Buttocks Workout: 30 Day Workout & Diet Challenge

Automatic Call Recorder Both Sides To Record Calls

App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Lock Pattern

Volume Booster Music Player And Sound Booster

QR code Scanner & Barcode Reader, Product Checker

Assistive Touch: Easy Touch With Control Center

Voice Recorder And Editor With Cut Recorded Audio

Video Slide show With Music And Photos, Video Maker

Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfie, Photo Editor

Cut Photo Editor Background Changer, Photo Filters

Vintage Camera With Photo Editor Filters & Effect

Screen Recorder With Facecam & Screenshot Capture

Video Editor, Video Maker With Music Photos & Text

Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Photo Editor

Pixel Art Color By Number & Sandbox Colouring Pages

CPU Phone Cooler To Cool Down Phone Temperature

UltraShark VPN - Free Proxy Server & Secure VPN

Caller Screen Themes With Color Call Flash Screen

Video Maker: Video Editor With Music And Slideshow

Math Solver With Steps & Graphing Calculator

Emoji Keyboard Themes & Color Fancy Keyboard

Slow Motion Video Editor & Fast Speed Video Maker

Graphing Calculator And Equation Solver Calculator

App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Photo Locker

Video Maker Of Photos & Effects, Slow Motion Video

Video Creator With Music & Video Maker Of Photos

Math Solver Camera With Equation Calculator

Mods For MCPE, Maps For Minecraft PE Free

Automatic Call Recorder Incoming And Outgoing Call

Fake Caller With Prank Calling & Call Simulator

Builder For Minecraft With Minecraft House

30 Day Challenge Workouts For Women, Weight Loss

RAR File Extractor And ZIP Opener, File Compressor

Screen Recorder With Audio And Facecam & Editor

Video Maker: Video Creator With Music And Photos

Makeup Photo Editor With Auto Makeup Camera

File Transfer To Another Phone And Share Anything

Voice Recorder Editor And HD Audio Recording

