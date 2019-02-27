Why you can trust The Gympie Times

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan is committed to delivering the news that is from the heart to Gympie readers.

TRUST is a two-way street.

It's built over time. It's not easily won.

As editor, I'm entrusted to continue a conversation between The Gympie Times and its loyal readers that has endured more than 151 years.

In the next few months a lot of politicians will be doing a lot of talking as we march towards both a state and a federal election; much of what they say will be true; much will be their version of the truth and, heaven forbid, some may even be untrue.

Which makes this a moment to reflect on what you can trust The Gympie Times to do as you make the choices that will decide who leads our state and our nation.

You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered.

You can trust us to test the claims and counter-claims.

You can trust us to break the stories that people don't want told and trust us to hold authority to account.

You can trust us to get to the truth.

This is the compact that underpins the relationship between all good newspapers and the communities they serve.

It is why newspapers have been part of the towns and cities they live in almost from day one.

Woolooga fire 2018. Renee Albrecht

In recent years, how you access your newspaper has changed in ways that were unimaginable only a few years ago and we are all participants in a communication and information revolution.

But in all that change one thing that has not changed is that fundamental contract between this newspaper and the people it lives for - its readers.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence or employ reporters in real streets or real communities, The Gympie Times has lived in the same neighbourhoods as its readers and you can trust we always will.

This newspaper is written, sub edited, printed and published online by real people living in the same region as you.

We love it as much as you do. We send our kids to the same schools, worry about the same power bills, celebrate our Wonder Women, and when the Gold has a win - or the Devils, Cats, Gladiators or Hammers.

The Gympie Times sports reporter Bec Singh. Renee Albrecht

Nobody is more passionate about cricket and footy than our sport reporter Bec Singh, whose passion for league brought Johnathan Thurston to Gympie last year.

I care about the decisions our council is making and why. I trust Scott Kovacevic to honestly and accurately report from Town Hall, without fear or favour.

His strong sense of justice, professionalism and honesty, means he cuts through the complexities and emotions of the issues and tells it how it is.

The same way I trust Josh Preston, our talented new court reporter, Arthur Corrie our senior reporter and Frances Klein, our digital producer and deputy editor who monitors social media almost 24 hours a day in her drive to be the first with the news if it is happening in or affecting the Gympie region.

Their commitment as the senior players in this generation of The Gympie Times reporters is to pursue the stories that matter to you and doggedly chase them until the truth comes out.

It's why we have always been a campaigning paper.

Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

We objectively identify injustices or areas where the powerful have failed us and through tough journalism we work to right those wrongs.

And through that grit and tenacity, we get results. Our long campaign to fast track the upgrade of the Bruce Highway through this region reached a new level of intensity last year and succeeded in bringing the Bypass forward five years, winning The Gympie Times two national awards for Achievement in Regional Journalism, and Community News Brand of the Year.

Work on the $1 billion Bypass will generate hundreds of jobs and fold this region more than ever into the southeast.

Our goal is to grow this region, to push our civic leaders to do everything they can to facilitate that growth, and to change legislation to greater protect our subbies.

Gympie Times reporter Scott Kovacevic examines several serious potholes across local roads. Jacob Carson

Never has the need for a change in thinking been more evident than these past few weeks. It has been a tough time for many, and The Gympie Times has been there through it all; a part of the community, a part of history and a part of the future.

Our wins are borne out of our curiosity and passion for a better region.

We believe this is the greatest place on earth.

And we believe it's worth fighting for.

The process of news gathering may at times be messy, because that is how news happens. Early details give way to more precise data. As a daily newspaper with multiple deadlines, The Gympie Times does not have the luxury of resting for weeks at a time before committing to publish.

You can trust our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. And it will never be contrary to what we know to be the facts.

Our news will always be from the heart and delivered with consideration and conscience.

Because The Gympie Times lives for the Gympie region and its people. It always has and it always will.

And that is our commitment... We're for You.