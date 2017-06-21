SO the Deputy PM is to be the LNP's voter-whisperer in the lead up to the Queensland State election.

"Why wouldn't you want to put a saddle on Barnaby Joyce to get a leg over him in your home state?” Queensland Senator Barry O'Sullivan asked so eloquently on Monday.

Why wouldn't you indeed, Baz?

With up to 15 seats tipped to be in danger of falling to One Nation in Queensland, the LNP is smart to play this straight-shooting trump card.

But they might need more than that. What about a Barnaby masterclass in straight talking? People are sick of double speak and gobbledegook, the language learnt in the corridors of power.

Joe Blow on the street doesn't believe it anymore.

Give it to us straight. Keep it real. Make the difference you blokes keep promising to make.

Barnaby is the leader of the National Party, which has held Wide Bay since 1974.

Based on the State of the Regions report this week the Wide Bay's (almost) nation-leading uptake of unemployment benefits paints a grim picture, not only for job seekers but for the political leaders who have failed to solve this problem and improve those figures for too long now.