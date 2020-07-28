Menu
Why Woolies’ staff have new name badges

by Shireen Khalil
28th Jul 2020 7:12 PM

 

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, retail employees across the country have faced all kinds of abuse.

In April, one woman was filmed racially abusing workers at a Telstra store in Sydney, telling a staff member to "go back to China", while this week another customer berated retailers over their face mask policies, saying such views "have no basis in science or fact".

In a bid to curb the rise of abuse, particularly during COVID, staff at some of Australia's biggest chains will now wear a second name badge.

A Woolworths staff member took to TikTok to explain why she wears a second name badge saying ‘Im a daughter’. Picture: TikTok
A Woolworths staff member took to TikTok to explain why she wears a second name badge saying ‘Im a daughter’. Picture: TikTok

Employees at stores such as Woolworths, Target, Big W and KFC will now sport badges that say "I'm a mother", "I'm a father", "I'm a son" or "I'm a daughter" to serve as a reminder to shoppers they are someone's family member.

A Woolworths employee recently went viral on TikTok after she explained the importance of the badge.

"A lot of people have been asking on my videos what this says and it says 'No one deserves a serve, I'm a daughter'," Dakota Rae Shaw said in the video.

"Basically the union brought them out to us so that people could imagine if it was their daughter they were speaking to."

Her video went viral after it attracted more than 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people commending the initiative to curb abuse. Picture: TikTok
Her video went viral after it attracted more than 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people commending the initiative to curb abuse. Picture: TikTok


The initiative was introduced last year by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees' Association (SDA), a trade union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, as part of their 'No One Deserves a Serve' campaign.

However, following Ms Shaw's viral post, the campaign has garnered more attention with employees reiterating of its importance now more than ever.

Ms Shaw's post has attracted more than 68,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. She has also reminded customers that supermarket staff do not deserve to get abused as they are "just doing their jobs".

The badges say ‘I’m a mother’, ‘I’m a son’, ‘I’m a daughter’ and ‘I’m a father’ as a reminder to shoppers that staff are someone’s family member. Picture: Facebook/SDAUnionQueensland
The badges say ‘I’m a mother’, ‘I’m a son’, ‘I’m a daughter’ and ‘I’m a father’ as a reminder to shoppers that staff are someone’s family member. Picture: Facebook/SDAUnionQueensland

 

The initiative was introduced by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA), a trade union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, as part of their ‘No One Deserves a Serve’ campaign. Picture: Facebook/SDAUnionQueensland
The initiative was introduced by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA), a trade union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, as part of their ‘No One Deserves a Serve’ campaign. Picture: Facebook/SDAUnionQueensland

According to the union, more than 85 per cent of workers are being abused while they work.

SDA NSW secretary Bernie Smith said there has been a reported 44 per cent reduction in customer aggression since the badges were rolled out last year, Seven News reported.

"The idea of the badges is to humanise the person behind the counter, so the customer sees them as a person rather than somebody processing their sale," he told Yahoo.

"They're someone who's part of a family and part of a community, and the badges make people think twice."

A Facebook user recently shared her experience of a staff member wearing a badge saying "I'm a son" at Woolworths store at Lennox Head, on the northern NSW coast, on Saturday.

"He was wearing a second badge … I started asking questions as to why, and he said it was an attempt stop the abuse that they cop," she wrote.

"He said he hasn't experienced it in Lennox yet but in Byron Bay he did all the time because of (in his words) 'the sense of entitlement most people there had'.

"It breaks my heart that young people just trying to do their job, especially during a pandemic, have to put up with this c**p.

"If you witness it, call it out. Not ok."

Originally published as Why Woolies' staff have new name badges

