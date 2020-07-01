‘Why weren’t councillors told of cash shortfall?'

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the repercussions of last year’s council decision to adopt a budget forecasting insufficient cash to run the operations is huge.

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig:

"There are many moments in life that stand out for all of us.

"Last week was one for myself when during the ordinary meeting on Wednesday, councillors were told by the Acting CFO 'when Council adopted its budget for the 2019-2020 financial year, it forecast insufficient cash reserves at years' end to maintain business operations'.

"This comment stopped me in my tracks as we were never told this information, at any stage, during our budget deliberations for the 2019-2020 financial year.

The council’s adopted 2019-20 budget did not forecast enough cash to keep things running, acting CFO David Lewis revealed at last week’s meeting.

"To hear this now is both frustrating and more than disappointing.

"I often use the metaphor of the Titanic, but it's how we as councillors feel and I'm sure how you as residents feel; we knew the iceberg was coming and did nothing about it.

"And you've got to ask the question, why weren't we told?

"The most frustrating part is that the fallout and repercussions are huge.

"You can't get past the basic fact that, had we known and addressed our financial issues back then, we wouldn't be in the financial mess we are in now where budget cuts are not just a necessity, they are unavoidable.

Council will consider appointing its new CEO at a meeting this week.

"Councillors continue to work on the budget and look at all options on how we can repair the damage, and we will, but it's going to take time and we need to earn your trust by our actions.

"We are on the right path, and will take another step tomorrow.

"A special meeting has been called to consider the appointment of a new CEO.

"And we will announce any decisions made as soon as we are able.

"There are exciting changes ahead, and a new direction for your council."