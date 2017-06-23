Why were these crazy kids colouring their hair recently?

HAIR RAISING: Cody Gallaher pulled out all the stops with this creative number to be crowned winner of the Secondary School Crazy Hair competition.

VICTORY College recently had fun and fundraising, with a Crazy Hair Day to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jack Draper is about to have his head shaved by Alyx Peters who gave one of the largest donations. Contributed

Last Wednesday, June 14 was the day when colour and cut were not an issue, all in support of the World's Greatest Shave.

Exact figures aren't available yet on how much money was raised, but one thing was for sure, hair and eyebrows were certainly on the rise.

Even principal Brett Costin got into the act, pictured here with a newly shaven Jack Draper. Contributed

And there was also plenty of awareness of the work the Leukaemia Foundation does to support patients being treated for leukemia and other blood cancers, and their families.

Jack Draper was one student who went the shave in honour of the cause, while other students went temporarily wild in the crazy hair competitions.

Teacher Trish Gee sports her unusual hair-do with winners of the Primary School Crazy Hair Competition Noah Fox, Tyra Spring and Caitlin Mellor. Pictured with Elisha Corry (Head of Primary). Contributed

Noah Fox, Tyra Spring and Caitlin Mellor were all winners in the primary school category, while Cody Gallaher was the stand-out winner of the secondary school category.