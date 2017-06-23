Why were these crazy kids colouring their hair recently?

VICTORY College recently had fun and fundraising, with a Crazy Hair Day to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Last Wednesday, June 14 was the day when colour and cut were not an issue, all in support of the World's Greatest Shave.
Exact figures aren't available yet on how much money was raised, but one thing was for sure, hair and eyebrows were certainly on the rise.
And there was also plenty of awareness of the work the Leukaemia Foundation does to support patients being treated for leukemia and other blood cancers, and their families.
Jack Draper was one student who went the shave in honour of the cause, while other students went temporarily wild in the crazy hair competitions.
Noah Fox, Tyra Spring and Caitlin Mellor were all winners in the primary school category, while Cody Gallaher was the stand-out winner of the secondary school category.