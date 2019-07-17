Why we will all be watching Home and Away next week

BUDDING STAR: Gympie woman Maddy Exarhos will appear on Home and Away next Thursday night.

BUDDING STAR: Gympie woman Maddy Exarhos will appear on Home and Away next Thursday night. Jessica Lindsay

SHE might only appear for 15 seconds, but Gympie woman Maddy Exarhos will forever be considered a star, having landed a speaking part in one of Australia's longest running soap operas, Home and Away.

Her appearance is the culmination of a one week internship on Home and Away during which time Maddy experienced life in front of the cameras and behind.

Gympie girl Maddy Exarhos recently completed a one week internship on the set of Home and Away, and next Thursday will have a speaking part in one of the episodes, set to screen between 8pm and 8.30pm. Jessica Lindsay

The QUT graduate was selected for the internship from a host of other hopefuls and said the experience has been invaluable.

"I spent the entire week there learning about all sorts of things like publicity. I got to see a publicity photo shoot in the art department, attending a production meeting, props and costumes. I think they were trying to show me as much as possible,” she said.

Gympie girl Maddy Exarhos recently completed a one week internship on the set of Home and Away, and next Thursday will have a speaking part in one of the episodes, set to screen between 8pm and 8.30pm. Jessica Lindsay

One of her days was spent observing the actors and watching their processes, something she was particularly interested in.

It was on this day she met long term Home and Away actress Ada Nicodemou and first met her scene partner, police officer Colby Thorne, played by Tim Franklin.

Ada Nicodemou

The budding actress said she definitely preferred being in front of the camera.

"I can't really explain it but how good would it be to be able to say you are 100 per cent in love with what you do? You couldn't really call it work,” she said.

She said the chance to sit in the make-up chair and have her hair and make-up done, and pull on her costume was something she would never forget.

Gympie girl Maddy Exarhos recently completed a one week internship on the set of Home and Away, and next Thursday will have a speaking part in one of the episodes, set to screen between 8pm and 8.30pm. Jessica Lindsay

Now living in Sydney, she has greater opportunities to be noticed by casting agents.

"I've had a few auditions and I got a call back on a Hungry Jacks ad,” she said.

Maddy's episode will air next Thursday, July 25, roughly at 8-8.30pm