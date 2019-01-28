Why we think some should run for council and some shouldn't

THE Gympie region is brimming with talented, charismatic, passionate and visionary people.

During the fight to save the Mary Valley from the Traveston dam, it was the "sleeping intelligentsia” that emerged from the hills and rallied to help throw everything this community had at the ill-conceived plan.

That campaign succeeded, proving this community can do anything when it works together.

The point of Scott Kovacevic's article on pages 6-8 today is a call to arms, if you will, to some of those people to step up at the next council election; throw their hat in to the ring and try to get themselves elected to the group of people who will lead this community through the next four years.

The more diverse, independent, intelligent and inspired a group of councillors we have, the better, more harmonious and progressive (within reason) a community we will have.

This is also a chance for those who have serious issues with the way things have been done for the past few years to put their money where their mouth is.

This is no criticism of their commentary; this is just us saying we hear you, and in 2020 you will have a real chance to be a part of the solution to what you see as a problem.

Hats off to those who have done this job in the past and who are doing it now; to the eight councillors and mayor currently presiding at Town Hall. Public office is no walk in the park, as they will no doubt attest.

You're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't, and as I've heard Mick Curran say, "If you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks at you, you'll never get where you are going”.

The dogs have been barking a fair bit these past few years.

Today's list of who we think should step up and who we think should just walk away at the 2020 local government election is in no way meant to dismiss the efforts and good intentions of our presiding council.

Dealing with the demands of public office is easier for some than others. In addition, change is always good in politics. The more diverse our government is, the healthier our democracy.

I hope you enjoy the read.