Why we shouldn’t hold our breath for return of Gympie sport

OPINION: There is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel but to be honest I am not holding my breath.

The NRL is set to return in just 10 days and AFL players are back at training but our junior players are still sitting at home waiting to be given their green light.

Some of Gympie’s winter sports are looking at the June 12 stage 2 of easing restrictions to be back on the field.

NRL might be returning but there are so many things that need to happen for Gympie sport to be back on the field. NRL player Kotoni Staggs is seen during a Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

I thought that community sport would be back on the field before the professionals as a bit of trial run with how games are played under the restrictions in place at the time.

Football (soccer) and cricket both use the fields at One Mile, with football season potentially running until November, what happens when Gympie Regional Cricket season returns?

When you factor in the social distancing and procedures the club have to put in place, it is certainly not going to be a smooth transition.

There will be a lot of work club officials will need to iron out before the potential start.

If the seasons are played into the warmer months, will players and officials be able to dedicate their time?

Everyone has been impacted by COVID-19 and with sponsors potentially not being about to give funding to clubs, let’s hope our clubs in Gympie can survive.