Why we shouldn’t get too excited about Gympie’s 6-nil win

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators have produced a ripper win in their first match of the FFA Cup, trashing the Tallebudgera Valley Tigers 6-0 on Saturday.

Gympie weathered a relentless attacking barrage from the Tigers, especially in the second half, but were able to defend the onslaught.

Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Adam Cross misses a goal by a whisker. Picture: Shane Zahner

Coach Kyle Nix could not fault his boys for their pitch perfect display in the first half.

“They got the basics right. I received comments from former players and spectators telling me they could not believe how well played, which is great to hear,” he said.

“The first half was a joy to watch, whether you are a coach or a player.

“It was a good test for us. Credit to the Tigers, they played well in the second half and we did not score any goals in the second.”

Despite the win Nix said they were not getting too carried away.

Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Taren Mieran goes down. Picture: Shane Zahner

“There are still a few things we need to work on. But this 90 minutes shows just how far we have come,” he said.

“They are going to be hard games. Maroochydore have some elite players and Caloundra and Noosa have recruited well.

“We won the first game last year and then went down to Olympic so we are just taking it one week at a time.”

There are promising signs of good things to come for the Gladiators.

Young guns Nathan Tomlinson scored one goal and set up another and Jordan White bagged two.

Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Nathan Thomlinson and Taren Mieren form a wall against a free kick. Picture: Shane Zahner

“The young lads have really stepped up,” Nix said.

A strong pre-season has meant the Gladiators are on the right foot and this weekend’s match against Palm Beach will be a good test.

“We are at home again this Saturday,” Nix said.

“I watched them play last year but I have not seen much because they are from the Gold Coast.

Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Coach Kyle Nix after the game. Picture: Shane Zahner

“It will be another strong team with good experienced players.

“This is what we want. With the season starting next Saturday this is a good test.”

Gladiators v Palm Beach kicks off at 6pm on Saturday at Gympie United Football Club Field 1. For more head to the Gympie United FC Facebook page.