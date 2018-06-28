Why we report on fatalities

WE LIVE in a community where people still matter.

This is why The Gympie Times continues to report on road trauma, fatalities and the horror we live with on our roads.

It has been argued that no-one is interested in reports of disaster or tragedy.

But actions speak louder than words and the plain fact is that, whenever a crash is reported, people turn up the volume, click online or buy the paper - and not because they are ghouls.

If I hear there has been a crash, I want to know where, when and what kinds of cars were involved, so I can work out if it is someone I know.

Because people matter.

Sometimes the news media can help in a tangible way, getting the message through to the authorities that roads, drivers or cars need improving.

But mostly there is little we can do, except to be there for our readers, including the bereaved and their friends and families, to reflect the concern of the community and to honour those who have gone.

We will have lost something of our humanity and our decency when these tragedies are no longer news.

It will mean that people don't matter any more.

We have been through some terrible times with road trauma in Gympie region and tragically it seems to be happening again.

This week, we have reported on the aftermath of three separate fatal crashes. Let us not have any more for a while.