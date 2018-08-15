Why we need to get behind our Gladiators

ON THE BALL: Gympie Gladiators player Dylan Moore shows off his fancy footwork in a match against Caloundra FC.

Football: The last home game of the season for the Gympie United Gladiators U15s will be celebration time at One Mile Oval as fans prepare to head down and watch the team play Maroochydore Swans.

In their inaugural year in the Sunshine Coast competition, the Gladiators were dubbed the underdogs early on with losses in the opening two rounds of the season.

Since then the Gladiators have ascended to the top of the Sunshine Coast Football ladder and look set to make a powerful play to be grand final contenders.

Despite back-to-back losses in the last two rounds, the Gladiators' backline is the strength of the team and one of the reasons for their success.

The Gladiators' style has enabled them to compete against the best.

"Our whole team has been working really hard and playing well with each other,'' Gladiators captain Flynn McDermott said.

"We play better football than them (rivals) and we get the ball around faster and our communication has been key.

"Teams that we play want to get the ball out of their half straight away but we just want to keep possession of the ball.”

Three teams, Beegees, Coolum and Maroochydore Swans, are battling for the last finals spot on the ladder.

Just one point separates the three teams.

The Gladiators' last two losses were against the Beegees and Coolum and when the Gladiators clash with the Swans on Saturday Maroochydore will have everything to play for.

Gladiators v Swans, Saturday at 1pm at One Mile Oval.