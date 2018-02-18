Menu
Why we have every right to be outraged at the Joyce affair

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
by Letter to the Editor from John Walpole

Barnaby Joyce affair

I WISH to respond to G.J.May's letter to the editor, 15/02/2018 in The Gympie Times regarding selective outrage in relation to the Deputy Prime Minister.

That's right, the Deputy Prime Minister having had an affair with his former staff member, Vikki Campion.

1. Hypocracy: During the same sex marriage debate that forced people's private lives into the public arena, Mr Joyce took the moral high ground, bellowing loud and clear his disdain for any relationship between consenting adults the wasn't within the traditional framework of marriage between a man and woman while actually subverting the sanctity of marriage by his clandestine relationship with his now partner.

2. Selective reporting: There was not one mention of Mr Joyce's extra marital activities reported in the MSM before the New England by-election even though it was common knowledge within the Canberra press gallery since September 2017, or any other mainstream media outlet for that matter until after the above by-election had been run, not a peep out of any news outlet.

3. Propriety: Mysterious employment positions suddenly becoming available in a National Party Minister's and that of the former National party whip's office, of which there was no proper selection process.

So to G.J. May, I say with the greatest of respect, please think before you put pen to paper and don't just spruik the MSM's garbage that has been totally refuted by the facts.

John Walpole,

The Palms

