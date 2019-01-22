Why we are lucky to live where we live - in Gympie region

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT IS easy to grumble about life in our region when we disagree with things that annoy us or seem out of our control. There is another side we should appreciate more than we do.

I have just come out of the Gympie Private Hospital after a few days respite and also after spending a couple of nights before that at the Tin Can Bay Tourist Park in one of their cabins.

Josiah and Joshua Little fishing at Tin Can Bay Troy Jegers

I want to draw to everyone's attention that the park was spotless and it catered for all interests of the children and adults who came from Melbourne, Sydney, Emu Park, Brisbane and many other places. I had booked in at the request of one of my children's family who had travelled five hours to get there.

Tin Can Bay was its spotless self and I remembered that in my young years on Gympie City Council I had thought the planting of trees along the main road into the town was a waste of ratepayers money.

How wrong I was - the yellow wild flowers along the road before that and the trees going into town are lovely and I can't wait to see them again.

SHOWING OFF: One of Tin Can Bay's most famous dolphins Mystique shows off for the crowd, as he steals the limelight from volunteer Bev Lambert. Arthur Gorrie

As for the hospital, it is like a family meeting when one goes in and sees the local doctors, nurses and other staff all dispensing good medical advice and care. The caterers and domestic staff are good at their job and the food was excellent and plentiful. It was all so friendly.

The good part about living in our region is that we don't have to travel long distances for care. So let's appreciate what we have and make sure we use it so it keeps operating.

Congratulations to all people involved in our local lifestyle and may 2019 be a good one.

JULIA LAWRENCE OAM,

GYMPIE