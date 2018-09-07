Why was the Gold Rush parade decision made in secret?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Gold Rush parade is back where it belongs thanks to people power.

As usual Mayor Mick Curran was quick to throw the councillors under the bus with his comment that all the councillors were involved in the decision.

He is much more prone to share blame than to share credit.

What his comment does highlight though, is the underlying reason for the community's distrust of this council.

Why was the matter decided in a "secret meeting”?

In the days of open and accountable councils, it would have been discussed in an open public meeting.

That is what a mature council should do.

The community wants to know what is going on . They have that right as they are the ones paying the ever increasing bills.

Judging by her comment about the Gold Rush parade decision, the mysterious council spokeswoman has not read section four of the Local Government Act 2009.

The Mayor and CEO also appear to be ignorant of its content.

The first dot point about decision making emphasises the need for decisions to be open and transparent.

The section goes on to allow for "in committee” meetings but lists only eight circumstances where this is acceptable.

Nowhere does it mention an item can be placed in committee "as it was important for councillors to be updated and be across the details to ensure they were happy with the direction prior to it being publicly released,” as she said.

There are some other very important guidelines on the decision making process which the Mayor, the CEO and the spokeswoman should study as they appear to be flagrantly ignoring them as set out in the Local Government Act.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie