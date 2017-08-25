23°
Why was Rattler info withheld from some councillors?

Letter to the Editor by Glen Hartwig | 25th Aug 2017 12:06 PM
Getting the Rattler back up and running was a key election promise of Mayor Mick Curran.
Getting the Rattler back up and running was a key election promise of Mayor Mick Curran.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ANY suggestion that the majority of councillors had all the (Rattler) detail is an admission of withholding information from some.

CLICK HERE FOR WHAT THE MAYOR SAID "It wasn't my decision; it was council's decision...”

It would be interesting to see which councillors are willing put their hands up and say they had copies of the relevant reports and inspections of track and bridges?

I know of one councillor that did ask for them. I and others did not have this information.

To suggest that council was adequately briefed and presented with the appropriate information is bizarre at the least and would then drag in to question the abilities of those councillors that had this information.

A detailed current engineering inspection and report had not been conducted. A current costings based on the new relevant information had not been carried out. If you had a mechanic inspect a car you were going to buy in 2013 would you then purchase it in 2017 without another inspection. Gympie Regional Council does.

One person made commitments during the election, "under my leadership the Rattler will run.”

That is why there is a relentless pursuit down this path.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times
Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

The sad reality is that even if the Rattler is far more profitable than expected the maintenance bill will ensure that the rate payer continues to assist. There is nothing wrong with that providing you are open, upfront and make decisions on spending with that in mind.

As councillors it is essential to have that discussion before you commit someone else's money.

Whether it be state, federal or rate payer funds, all that money generally comes in some way from the same pockets, it is only the origin of delivery that changes.

To suggest that some councillors had more information than others once again highlights the dysfunction that this project is clouded in.

I did ask many questions, like how much do we spend, when is it just too much? What is the up-to-date expected costings? $10.8 million. How many times have I heard that?

Knowing it will always be in budget must bring some comfort to the ratepayer. 　

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2

