Why was Gympie on the Gruen Transfer this week?

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A bit of fun on Wednesday night when The Gruen Transfer featured The Gympie Times' coverage of the region's problems with the NBN, and this story flashed up on the screen.

GYMPIE'S time to shine on Gruen...

Just when Sam Pang seemed to have recovered from his awesome habit of mentioning the Gympie Muster on Have You Been Paying Attention every week, Gympie and The Gympie Times have once again popped up on national tele - this time on the ABC'S The Gruen Transfer on Wednesday night.

Our local coverage of people's problems with the NBN (right) is what got their attention, through they were a bit bemused by how Gympie could be happy and angry about the NBN at the same time.

Just goes to show once again... all roads lead to Gympie.

FEAR at midnight...

A Gympie couple was on a four-month camping trip and stopped in a Derby, Western Australia, caravan park.

They were woken one night sensing somebody was outside under their awning.

The husband saw a figure and yelled out to scare the intruder away, and he ran off.

But when he looked again, the figure was back again.

He proceeded to pop more suitable clothes on and said to his wife "he's still there, he's not moving”.

He yelled again and this time ventured outside. When he got closer, he realised he had been yelling at the black silhouette of a fire hydrant.

WHOLE foods...

Gympie lass was recently advised by her doctor she needs to eat more "whole foods”. Speaking with a colleague she was over heard confessing this fact.

Whole foods, for anyone not up with the lingo, are those that do not contain preservatives, like fresh fruit and vegetables, and unprocessed meats, fresh bread and pasta etc.

"Ah,” replied the colleague, "So how is it going?”

"Well,” said the woman, "last night I ate a WHOLE pizza...”

ROYAL gaff...

DURING the heat of the last Republican debate several years ago somebody asked "If Australia becomes a Republic, will Wally still be King?”

It was a pertinent question and was brought to mind yesterday when a Gympie work team was discussing the history of the region and recalling the day in August 1920 that a member of the Royal Family visited Gympie.

"When was it the King came to Gympie?” someone asked at the start of the discussion.

"You mean Wally?” one male colleague inquired, sincerely believing that was who they were talking about.

"No, the actual King,” he was told.

The table was silent. Our hero had a confused look on his face.

"Of England,” it was further explained.

Much merriment followed but it can't be denied our hero is a true blue Queenslander.