Why violence in Gympie is at its worst since 2002

Various Gympie criminals that have faced court for commiting assault offences in 2020.

A Queensland Police data website shows assaults in Gympie skyrocketed last year, reaching the highest level since 2002.

In total, Gympie police recorded 168 violent crimes including common assault, serious assault and grievous assault.

Gympie police acting officer in charge Scott Poole put the spike down to juvenile crime in the region and one troublesome teenager in particular.

“We had a problem child here that we were continually called to,” Sergeant Poole said.

“Most of those assaults happened in the house … some of my officers were assaulted while they’ve responded there.”

The spikes within the 2020 data were in the months of March, June and December and Sgt Poole said this reflected the months the juvenile was acting up.

June was one of the months when Gympie police were having repeated trouble with the teen offender which can be seen in the graph. Figure: Queensland Police Service

“There was the spike in January, then she was back out and we were getting called there in June,” he said.

“It‘s a specific thing we’ve had to deal with … without those kick-ups we would have probably found it was within the range that we see the rest of the time.”

With this juvenile being a repeat offender throughout 2020, Sgt Poole said police had been working with child safety to address the issue.

“We’re working with government stakeholders and agencies to try and address those issues with that individual,” he said.

