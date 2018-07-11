Menu
GYMPIE BOUND: Former Maroon Matt Ballin will share stories from his career.
News

Why two Former Maroons on their way to Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
11th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

Rugby League: Two former Maroons Matt Ballin and David Shillington will be headed to Gympie as part of the Men of League Foundation Gympie Committee kick-off club.

The duo will be sharing stories from their playing career and unpacking the 2018 State of Origin series tomorrow.

Men of League Queensland manager Shillington will also give a Men of League update and talk about the work the foundation has done in Gympie.

"Matt is a great footballer and he was more than happy to come up to Gympie or, as the locals call it, God's country,” Shillington said.

"He is a pretty accomplished player, winning two premierships and while playing for the Maroons has a 100 per cent winning record. He has a great story. He was told he didn't have what it takes but he set out to prove the doubters wrong and that's what he did.”

Despite the love-hate relationship many fans have with the Manly Sea Eagles, Ballin made the most of his career while playing in the maroon and white.

The evening will be held at the Railway Hotel, Gympie, from 6.30pm and the cost per ticket is $20. RSVP by emailing Gympie@menof league.com or phone Greg Pountney on 0432 397 974.

