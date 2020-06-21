Menu
Why today is the best day of winter

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Jun 2020 4:58 AM
Subscriber only

 

 

HOORAY! After today we will begin to emerge from the depths of winter and march back toward the long, sunny warm days Queensland is so well known for.

Be prepared for today to be exceptionally short, though, as it is the Winter solstice, meaning it is the shortest day of the year.

The sun will rise at a very late 6.37am and set at the very early time of 5.02pm, giving us only 10 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT WE'VE GOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO

It'll be tough rising out of bed for the next month or so with the sun not creeping above the horizon until after 6.30am.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Shane Kennedy said that Queenslanders will continue to experience chilly mornings for the coming weeks, with the coldest morning of the year typically occurring in July or early August.

Mornings in the southeast will continue to be chilly, with the sun not rising until after 6.30am for the rest of June. Picture: Chantal Raath
"Even though temperatures might be cooling down the fastest about the time of the winter solstice, they are still cooling down around July," he said.

"We've still got a couple more months of it feeling very much like winter here."

Mr Kennedy said temperatures today will be below average and there is a chance of light rainfall across the southeast coast.

"This specific Sunday is going to be followed by some pretty cool weather," he said.

"We do have a trough sweeping through on Sunday itself, so it'll be an increased chance of showers and behind that there should be some cooler and dryer air."

