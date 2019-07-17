Why ‘tis the season for Queensland food lovers

THERE is no better time to embrace Queensland produce than now, says celebrity chef Alastair McLeod.

With winter comes some of the finest Queensland seafood, as well as a smorgasbord of the best root vegetables in the country, and Mr McLeod said we needed to ditch the inferior imports and support our local producers or risk seeing our farms shut down.

"We should be buying local produce," he said, with July peak time for king and tiger prawns and Moreton Bay bugs, as well as vegetables including pumpkin, carrots, beetroot and cauliflower from the Lockyer Valley.

Alastair McLeod says there’s no better time to be buying Queensland produce. Picture: Steve Pohlner/AAP

"By shopping locally it's good for the farmer and it's good for food waste because you know where it comes from so you'll want to cook it better and you'll be less inclined to waste it."

The TV host and caterer behind Al'FreshCo will be spruiking this message at a special dinner tomorrow night with fellow TV cook Justine Schofield at the Marriott Brisbane and again at Regional Flavours - Australia's largest free food and wine festival - this weekend at South Bank.