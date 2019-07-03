Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUNG GUN: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
YOUNG GUN: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Photo: Jonathan Demos
News

Why Tino's big break is so important

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR boy Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, finally gets his chance to show everyone his greatness tomorrow night when he makes his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm.

After weeks of being listed on the extended bench, Storm coach Craig Bellamy could not deny our Gympie boy any more and named him.

I still remember the first story I wrote about Fa'asuamaleaui was when he travelled with the Storm team to New Zealand to play.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui QRL Media

That was the starting of the excitement we in The Gympie Times newsroom have felt with every milestone he has made.

We have screamed with happiness with the two tries he scored for the young Maroons and after such a long time he has finally done it.

READ MORE:

- BREAKING: Gympie teen to make NRL debut

- How Gympie's powerhouse Tino is a step closer to big break

When the NRL season was about to kick off, the top FOX Sports league commentators spoke about who would be their NRL rookies of the year.

NSW Blues legend and Newcastle Knights former hooker Danny Buderus had Fa'asuamaleaui as his rookie - it was the start of something.

There has been numerous games I watched Fa'asuamaleaui play but this one is going to be special.

CHAMP: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui leading the way for the Queensland U20s historic victory on Wednesday night.
CHAMP: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui leading the way for the Queensland U20s historic victory on Wednesday night. QRL Media/NRL Photos

I am a proud North Queensland Cowboys fan but I cannot help but have a soft spot for the Storm since writing about Fa'asuamaleaui.

The Dragons big forwards will not know what hit them.

Come on Tino, we are all behind you.

craig bellamy danny buderus fox sports gympie sport melbourne storm newcastle knights new zealand north queensland cowboys nrl rookie nrl rookie of the year queensland maroons state of origin state of origin 2019 st george illawara dragons tino fa'asuamaleaui young maroons
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

    premium_icon Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

    Breaking The dead newborn whale was found washed up on the beach on Tuesday.

    VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

    News Search is on to find Gympie's best hairdresser

    Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    premium_icon Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    News Former employee sues WBHHS after workplace injury.

    IN COURT: 2 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 2 cases before Gympie Court today

    News Each day a number of people appear in Gympie Magistrates court.