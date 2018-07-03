Why Tino will be the man to end this statistic

BIG PLAY: Gympie's Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui will be hoping to make a big impact for the Queensland under-20s.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be looking for redemption when he puts on the maroon jersey next Wednesday night.

The big forward will make his second appearance for Queensland this year, this time in the under-20 Maroons side.

Fa'asuamaleaui headed to Melbourne in the under-18 squad and was hoping to walk away with a win after the NSW Blues secured victory last year.

There was plenty of excitement around the first game as the future Maroons took to the field, playing a curtain raiser to the first State of Origin match.

It was Fa'asuamaleaui who cracked the line, barging through the Blue wall and getting Queensland on the board.

Moments later he crossed again but upon review was denied.

Strong performances by Fa'asuamaleaui and teammate David Fifita caught the eyes of the Queensland selectors to cement their place in the team.

It will be a battle for the Queenslanders at Suncorp on Wednesday night, as the under-20s look for their first win since 2012.

The Blues' dominance has continued with six consecutive victories.

It will be another exciting battle for the juniors and former Maroons and Kangaroos centre Justin Hodges, who has taken charge of the team, will be hoping to bring the NSW run to an end.

The Queenslanders enter camp this week as they prepare for another great contest.

U20 Maroons v Blues will kick off at 5.15pm next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium.