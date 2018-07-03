Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG PLAY: Gympie's Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui will be hoping to make a big impact for the Queensland under-20s.
BIG PLAY: Gympie's Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui will be hoping to make a big impact for the Queensland under-20s. QRL media.
Breaking

Why Tino will be the man to end this statistic

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Jul 2018 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be looking for redemption when he puts on the maroon jersey next Wednesday night.

The big forward will make his second appearance for Queensland this year, this time in the under-20 Maroons side.

Fa'asuamaleaui headed to Melbourne in the under-18 squad and was hoping to walk away with a win after the NSW Blues secured victory last year.

There was plenty of excitement around the first game as the future Maroons took to the field, playing a curtain raiser to the first State of Origin match.

It was Fa'asuamaleaui who cracked the line, barging through the Blue wall and getting Queensland on the board.

Moments later he crossed again but upon review was denied.

Strong performances by Fa'asuamaleaui and teammate David Fifita caught the eyes of the Queensland selectors to cement their place in the team.

It will be a battle for the Queenslanders at Suncorp on Wednesday night, as the under-20s look for their first win since 2012.

The Blues' dominance has continued with six consecutive victories.

It will be another exciting battle for the juniors and former Maroons and Kangaroos centre Justin Hodges, who has taken charge of the team, will be hoping to bring the NSW run to an end.

The Queenslanders enter camp this week as they prepare for another great contest.

U20 Maroons v Blues will kick off at 5.15pm next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium.

david fifita gympie sport justin hodges state of origin suncorp stadium tino fa'asuamaleaui
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Winners of Gympie's raciest sport

    premium_icon GALLERY: Winners of Gympie's raciest sport

    News The Gympie Saloon Car Club topped off their great season with their trophy presentation night on Saturday, June 30.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 4:32 PM
    Why this Gympie girl is breaking the glass ceiling

    Why this Gympie girl is breaking the glass ceiling

    News A FORMER Gympie girl has taken out a prestigious award.

    RockSkool puts young Gympie musos on stairway to stardom

    RockSkool puts young Gympie musos on stairway to stardom

    Whats On Free AICM workshops bring talented young local musicians together

    Win an African safari

    Win an African safari

    Competitions Enter the draw online today.

    Local Partners