BIG HIT: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui manages to offload despite a big hit from Ipswich Jets centre Richie Pandia. QRL Media.
Why Tino is like a 'kid in a candy store'

Rebecca Singh
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:01 AM

RUGBY league: Gympie's young gun Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is like a "kid in a candy store”.

As Fa'asuamaleaui prepares to charge off the bench for the Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup grand final against the Redcliffe Dolphins tomorrow, his coach hopes he can continue his impact.

"He has been a breath of fresh air, (with) his enthusiasm and the energy he brings,” Tigers coach Scott Sipple said.

"Tino has been a welcome addition to the squad,” Sipple said.

"His energy has been rubbing off on the other forwards.

"He is like a kid in a candy store. In certain parts of the game you need that energy and if he can harness it and it can make a difference.”

Fa'asuamaleaui's size and strength are other assets the Tigers will unleash on the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium.

"He is hard to handle with that energy and his big body is another weapon,” Sipple said.

The Tigers are just one win away from grabbing their first premiership in the modern cup and Sipple said defence would be important.

"Momentum can shift and change and Tino will need to sustain the pressure,” he said.

"But it will be a 17-man game, not just 13.”

"All it takes is for one player to switch off, all it takes is for their hooker (Dolphins Jake Turpin) to throw a dummy and that can be the difference.

"Tino has to learn not to switch off and that he has a job to do to keep the pressure on.”

Dolphins v Tigers will kick off at 3.05pm tomorrow at Suncorp Stadium.

Visit live.qrl.com.au to stream the match.

