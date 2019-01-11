Why Tin Can Bay has anglers reaping rewards

WHOPPER: Valentino Serra picked up this 53cm golden trevally on a small micro jig around the back of Noosa Sound.

Tin Can Bay

TIN Can has been fishing well this week with good whiting being caught around the banks of Snapper Creek and Teebar Creek on yabbies, peeled prawns and worms.

Kauri Creek has been one of the prime spots for trevally and queenies, these speedsters taking a liking to lightly weighted live herring on a snelled rig.

For the anglers chasing flathead, fishing the flats in the Tin Can area has seen some good fish.

Red throat emperor from a recent Trekka 2 trip to Sunshine Reef.

The best results have been on the run-out tide and fishing from a boat, casting plastics into the shallow waters and rolling back into the deeper waters has seen some nice fish over the 50cm mark landed.

Give the Keitech Easy Shiners in the 4” size a go. These plastics are made from a vinyl and swim brilliantly.

Jack numbers are also good with plenty of fish taken from the rock bars and structure; live bait has been the best bet.

Justine from Austria caught and released this 79cm flathead in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

Mud crabs are on the march with most creeks holding good-sized bucks. Mullet is definitely the best bait for these tasty crustaceans. Make sure you know the rules about crabbing before putting your pots in as it can be a hefty fine for those caught breaking the rules.

Offshore

ON THE offshore scene, the wind and swell have made conditions pretty average for most of the week. There were a few window through the middle of last week that saw some anglers sneak over the bar at Wide Bay and Noosa.

There have been some nice snapper, sweetlip, jewfish and cobia around North Reef, live yakkas and slimy mackerel are definitely the best chance to hook up to the bigger fish.

Sunshine Reef out of Noosa saw some nice fish with trout from the bottom and some nice spotted and spanish mackerel around.

Gary with a quality mahi mahi (dolphin fish) from a Wild Thing 2 charter to Chardon's Reef.

Chardon's was also producing with some bigger mahi mahi, mackerel and cobia.

Tuna schools are also around and have been spotted on the closer reefs.

Small slugs are your best bet as they are feeding on small Rain Bait or frog-mouthed pilchards.

Michelle with a quality mahi mahi (dolphin fish) from a Wild Thing 2 charter to Chardon's Reef.

Make sure you have your trolling lures when moving spots as the pelagics are really starting to come on.

Beaches

Tailor are still making their way south, plenty of anglers are reporting bite-offs on the tide at night and after uprating their leader the result has been some quality tailor. Reports have mostly been from the Noosa North shore. Mullet, bonito and pilchard baits have nailed most of the fish.

Dart are in good numbers with most fish in close. This is great for the kids as they don't have to cast a mile; prawns and small fish baits have claimed plenty.

We are also seeing some good quality whiting along Rainbow and up towards Inskip. Live worms and pippies have been the go-to bait.

