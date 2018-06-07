Why Tia and Tully want JT to come to Gympie

JT FANS: Tia and Tully McLellan are huge fans and are hoping JT pays Gympie a visit this year.

Rugby League: Talented league players Tia and Tully McLellan say they are Gympie's biggest JT fans.

Like JT, the talented duo plays in the halves and both want the legend himself to visit Gympie.

"It would not only mean the world to us but the Indigenous people of Gympie if you came up to the Gympie Devils Club,” Tully said this week.

The Gympie Times is campaigning this month to bring the King of the North to the Gympie region.

"We'd love for you to tell us about what it is like to play A-grade,” said Tully. "You are a huge role model to us.”

Tia has always been inspired by JT.

"You are a role model to everyone in Gympie and the Devils. You inspire all of us with the way you play,” she said.

"Everyone wants to play just like you in A-grade.”

When asked what it would mean for JT to visit, Tully said it would be incredible.

"Growing up watching you play, on the big screen and watching you play, it meant so much to us and I want to grow up and be just like you and mould my game play to be like yours,” he said.

As a Cowboys fan, Tia said JT was her idol.

"He has been my favourite player since I was five and started playing rugby league,” she said.

"JT is like Tully and I. He is Indigenous and he has played for many years. I want him to watch us (Devils U14s) girls play.”