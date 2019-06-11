Menu
OUTAGE: Thousands believed to have suffered electricity blackouts to Gympie's north and west this morning.
Why thousands lost power north and west of Gympie today

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Jun 2019 12:50 PM
POWER supplies have just been restored to thousands of consumers hit by a lengthy blackout this morning.

But no official explanation is yet available for the outages, which affected the area from Widgee to Woolooga, Lower Wonga and Curra.

One Widgee resident said he had been without power since shortly after 6am, with power restored at about 12.40pm.

He said he had run the area' electricity distribution authority, Ergon, but little information was available when he rang available numbers to find out how the situation was evolving and when the power would be back on.

"It's not really good enough. We're without power, which means we are also without drinking water, showers and toilets to flush,” he said.

Another resident, from the near-Woolooga area, said her husband had passed what looked like a repair crew, working on possibly fallen power lines near the Wide Bay Highway.

