Why this young Gympie woman is making her mark

KICKING ABOVE: Daria Mostofizadeh is ready to take on the best at the world youth cup.

GYMPIE teenager Daria Mostofizadeh is aiming to kick above the rest when she heads for the world youth cup for karate next week.

Mostofizadeh, 16, will be competing against 2000 of the world's best in Umag, Croatia.

This is not her first tournament and she will be hoping to go one better than last year.

"I won a round in a division of 80 competitors. There were about 40 that were knocked out in the first round,” she said.

"The number of rounds depends on the size of the division. Last year the champion fighter would have needed to win five rounds to win.”

This year Mostofizadeh will be competing in two divisions, the first is kata which is a routine of movements.

"Kata is a sequence of movements, which have to be accurate and sharp,” she said.

"Every movement has to show strength of the technique. You have to show you can defend yourself in the movement.

"It is a routine learnt and every kata has a different number of movements depending on the technique level.”

Mostofizadeh said the second is kumite which is sparring or fighting.

"There is an opponent in front of you and it is all about points. Different spots on the body accumulate different points,” she said.

"If you kick towards the head it's three points, body is two and punches are one.

"At the end, whoever has the most points is the winner.”

The tournament will start on July 7.

