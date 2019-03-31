Why this year's Gympie show will be different for rider Zac

LEAPING ABOVE: Gympie rider Zac Mackenzie airbourne will performing one of his jumps.

MOTORBIKES: Gympie rider Zac Mackenzie has been performing in shows for almost 10 years but this year's Gympie Show will feel different.

Mackenzie started riding when he was four-years-old but it was when he attended the Gympie Show as a teen that ignited his passion.

"I remember going to the show when I was 13 and seeing the riders, I thought I want to do that too,” he said.

"I wanted to do a hometown show because I have never done one. As soon as Aussie FMX got the show they booked me in. It is going to be awesome and I will try to put on an even better show than the past years.

"It will feel have a different feel about it.”

The 25-year-old's two biggest supporters will be cheering him at the show in May.

"I got a Honda QR50 for Christmas when I was four. My grandma sold her car and Dad chipped in money to get me that bike. I still have it, it is hanging up in Dad's shed,” he said.

"They will be there cheering me on. They have been my biggest supporters and it will be good for them not having to travel so far to watch me.”

Usually riders need to do a lap of a circuit before planning their jumps and tricks but Mackenzie does things a bit differently.

"I can do a show and have a break for two weeks and go straight into performing and it is like I never left,” he said.

"As soon as I put my helmet on it is a different mindset. I have everything planned out in my head before I even out my gear on.

"I can do a 30-minute show and I will know every jump and every turn and corner of the track mapped out in my head before hand.”

Despite his success, a few years ago Mackenzie almost hung up the boots.

"I lost my mate to the sport, he was a pro freestyle rider ,” he said.

"I stopped riding for about eight months and then got back into it. The freestyle community, people that ride are the most supporting and loving people and they really helped me.

"I also thought my mate would not have wanted me to stop riding.”

The Gympie Show is on at the Gympie Showgrounds from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18.