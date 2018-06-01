Why this trio is a first for the women's Heat

LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTER: Piper and Rachelle Treeby, Hannah and Kaitlyn Collyer and Di and Grace Dixon the three mothers and daughters enjoy the game together.

Hockey: The Cooloola Heat women's side has a Gympie hockey first with three mothers and daughters playing together.

Di and Grace Dixon, Hannah and Kaitlyn Collyer and Rachelle (Heat manager) and Piper Treeby are enjoying the challenges and enjoyment of playing together in a team.

This is Kaitlyn's first year playing in the side but she said her mother Hannah was her biggest inspiration.

"Ever since I was little I have wanted to play with her, because I have looked up to her,” she said.

"I have watched the women's side playing since I was little and have been busting to get out there.”

With hockey skills running in the Collyer family, Kaitlyn was hoping to learn from Hannah's positive attitude on the field.

"I have stepped it up a level this year but I want to try and be like Mum - when playing a game, focusing on the positives and keeping it happy and never putting someone down for making a mistake,” she said.

"I love the constructive criticism and compliment sandwich Mum gives after a game. If it has been a tough game she will say it was unlucky and later she will give me a bit of stuff to work on.

"She brings out the positives, even in tough matches, and reassures me. You always exaggerate a bad game but Mum reminds me that you can improve.

"The one bad game is not as bad as you think.”

Hannah has played hockey her entire life but this year with her daughter has been extra special.

"It has been good watching the girls play and growing as players,” she said.

"It is good to have something in common with her and getting to talk to her about it at home. I am not just her mum but her teammate.”

Despite the enjoyment of playing with Kaitlyn, it has been a bit challenging, but Hannah said she would not have it any other way.

"It was challenging at the start because hockey was my time, because I had played on my own, but now it is something I have come to cherish and hockey is what Kaitlyn and I now share together,” she said.

"All of us have learnt from each other and have taught the girls.”

Cooloola Heat Women v Caloundra Maroon at Buderim at 4.45pm tomorrow.