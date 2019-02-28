Why this trial is so important for Fa'asuamaleaui

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will feature in the Melbourne Storm's trial game in Mackay and is eager for a second-rower jersey.

A stand out game tomorrow will place the 197cm 18-year-old powerhouse firmly in Storm coach Craig Bellamy's sights.

"This is probably the youngest group we've ever had, or certainly the youngest group I've ever seen,” Bellamy said.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (left) of the Melbourne Storm high five's a supporter during Melbourne Storm Fan Day at Gosch's Park, Melbourne, Monday, October 1, 2018. The Storm have returned home after being defeated by the Sydney Roosters in last nights NRL Grand Final. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING JAMES ROSS

"We had some young guys from outside our 17 last year, some on the edge that probably played a couple of games, they'll certainly get an opportunity but there's a few new guys that haven't played first grade that will get some opportunities and we'll see how they handle it,” he said.

Storm's Coach Craig Bellamy is seen before boarding the team bus at AAMI Park as the Melbourne Storm prepare to depart for the 2018 NRL Grand Final, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Wayne Taylor) NO ARCHIVING WAYNE TAYLOR

Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi said Fa'asuamaleaui had a similar presence to Melbourne's giant rampaging prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Melbourne Storm player Felise Kaufusi poses for a portrait during a media session at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Monday, September 24, 2018. The Melbourne Storm play the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Grand Final at ANZ Stadium on Sunday. (AAP Image/Stefan Postles) NO ARCHIVING STEFAN POSTLES

"Big Nelson was huge but Tino isn't far off and he's one of the guys I will look out for coming for my spot,” Kaufusi said on Tuesday. "He's got everything - he's fast, powerful and strong in the gym so he's keeping me on my toes.”

Cowboys v Storm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay tomorrow at 7pm.