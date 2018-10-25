Menu
SUMMER TIME: Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick says the summer hockey program is looking healthy again this year.
Why this summer of Gympie hockey can be fun for everyone

JOSH PRESTON
25th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
HOCKEY: Gympie's summer of Hockey returns for another year this afternoon, and a high number of keen players suggests a growing interest in the sport at a grassroots level.

The streamlined, socially-focused form of the game will see mixed junior and senior teams field six players to a side in an 8-week long, more relaxed version of the regular season.

Gympie Hockey Association director of regional coaching Ben Fitzpatrick said the register of interest from budding players had given promising signs of future growth for the sport in the region.

"This variation of the game is more social and good for beginners who don't take it as seriously as some of the others, and the numbers are looking pretty similar to last year which is good,” Fitzpatrick said.

"We're seeing some new faces which is great, we're always trying to bring new people in and get them interested in the game, and hopefully some of them stay on board for the winter season.

"There's a nice mix of younger and older faces too, the senior games are open and we have quite a few masters (Over 35) players, which is going gangbusters everywhere at the moment.

"It's not graded and we don't keep score, we just rotate around for the eight weeks and have a lot of fun.”

Fitzpatrick said the game could be more fast-paced due to the rule differences.

He said interest in the summer comps meant there was "no real off-season” in the sport.

"We play on a modified field so players get more touches and there's less running around,” he said.

"We've got six junior teams and 12 senior teams at the moment, so there's plenty of players keen to have a go.”

Fitzpatrick said the "Hook into Hockey” program, aimed at kids of all ages up to 10 and 11, had started alongside the summer program and received keen interest.

The Gympie Hockey Association Summer competitions start with juniors this afternoon, followed by seniors tonight.

