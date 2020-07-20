Why this region has some of worst bad habits in Australia

Smoking and drinking continue to be an ongoing health problem for Gympie and its neighbouring regions, with the wider Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland health networks rated the country’s fifth worst for both categories. Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

CIGARETTES and alcohol continue to be the bane of Gympie and the Wide Bay’s health service, with the regions part of a wider area labelled the fifth worst in the country for smoking and drinking.

The newly published 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey revealed 15.3 per cent of Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland health network residents aged 14 or more smoked daily.

This was Australia’s fifth worst area out of the 31 surveyed, behind Northern Queensland (17.4 per cent), Country Western Australia (17.3 per cent), Gippsland in Victoria (17.1. per cent), and Queensland’s Darling Downs and West Moreton region (15.6 per cent).

The Wide Bay network’s result was four percentage points higher than the Australian average.

However, this was down from 21 per cent in 2016.

Drinking was a problem for the wider network, too.

The report found 23 per cent of residents in the network aged 14 or older consumed at least two standard drinks each day on average.

Daily alcohol consumption, on the other hand, has increased in the Wide Bay, Sunshine Coats and Central Queensland health network.

This was the fifth highest of the wider networks in the country, and up from the 21 per cent recorded in 2016.

The only areas rated worse were New South Wale’s Murrumbidgee (25 per cent), the Northern Territory (24 per cent), the Gold Coast (24 per cent) and Country Western Australia (23 per cent).

The survey did not deliver all bad news, though.

Only 15 per cent of residents in the Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland network reported using an illicit drug in the past year.

Almost a quarter of the wider regions’ health network consumed on average at least two standard drinks each day.

This was below the Australian average of 16.4 per cent, and 18th in the country.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan welcomed the continuing long-term decline in smoking rates.

But, she said more measures were needed to continue to drive down the rates of smokers.

“We know what works – hard-hitting antismoking campaigns to inform people about the harms to their health, as well as limiting availability and increasing smoke-free areas, and providing support for people to quit,” Ms McMillan said.

“The Queensland Government has an important role to play in reducing smoking rates further and should continue implementing its constructive and sensible tobacco control agenda.”