Why this man is skating from Melbourne to Cairns

Tom Drury, known as “Gordy Abroad”, is skating 4200 kilometres to raise funds to build Laos' first skate park.

Tom Drury, known as “Gordy Abroad”, is skating 4200 kilometres to raise funds to build Laos' first skate park.

A skating fanatic is taking his passion to a whole new level by skating 4200 kilometres from Melbourne to Cairns solo, all for a good cause.

Tom Drury, who goes by the name "Gordy Abroad", spoke to The Observer on Wednesday while just south of Calliope.

"I am raising money for the charity Make Life Skate Life and our project is to build Laos' first ever skate park," Mr Drury said.

"I used to live over there and when I first there wasn't much of a skate scene but since then it has been introduced.

"Every time I have gone back since I have seen it grow bigger and bigger, but there is no safe place for them to skate currently."

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Drury said his fundraising target on the fully self-funded journey was $25,000 and he had raised $11,000 so far, but it had not come easy.

"It has been good but really hard," Mr Drury said.

"I just had my biggest day of the trip yesterday, Gin Gin to Miriam Vale, which was so strange because it was so hot."

Mr Drury said it had been physically exhausting and he was looking forward to a couple of days rest in Rockhampton, when he makes it.

"I have never done anything like this, yesterday I skated 102 kilometres in 36 degrees and I thought I was going to get heat stroke but pushed through," he said.

Mr Drury said the funniest thing to happen to him potentially saved his life at the expense of someone else's road trip.

"One time I had run out of water on the highway just before Coffs Harbour, with no cars or shops for supplies in sight," he said.

"This car blew a tyre right in front of me and he had a big esky full of ice cold water and he gave me some bottles, I had an angel looking over me that day."

To donate to "Gordy Abroad" and help Mr Drury reach his fundraising target for the skaters of Laos, visit HERE.

More offbeat news:

- Australia's luckiest postcodes for Instant Scratch-Its

- 'Met a girl named crystal meth': Addict reads poem in court

- Man walks to Melbourne instead of probation office