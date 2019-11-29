Why this image is so chilling

It looks like an innocuous photo of Xi Jinping hung up on a wall, but this image is more unsettling than it appears.

Portraits of Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong are replacing religious images in churches in China, as part of the government's crackdown on beliefs.

The Chinese government has ramped up its repression of religious iconography, closing several Christian churches and removing Christian portraits.

Congregations who resist state control have seen their churches closed or renamed, according to a new human rights report by Bitter Winter, a think tank based in Turin.

The report revealed that portraits of the Virgin Mary had been discarded and replaced with a portrait of Mr Xi, hung up in the middle of the church, surrounded by propaganda slogans.

Religious iconography in churches is being replaced with portraits of Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong. Picture: Bitter Winter

Churches that have refused to cooperate with the government-ordered directive have been closed down. Picture: Bitter Winter

Local officials ordered one church to paint over its sign and replace it with "Follow the Party, Obey the Party, and Be Grateful to the Party".

A local priest noted that the government-run church only seems like a place of worship, but in reality, it worships the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and promotes its ideology.

"Falling under communist control is a calamity to the church. Joining the CPCA (Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association) is equivalent to handing oneself to the devil," a retired priest from the northeastern province of Jilin remarked on the regime's pressure to make all Catholic churches join the CPCA.

He also said that he chose to retire because he does not want to undergo CCP's indoctrination and help it to indoctrinate believers.

Bitter Winter showed a portrait of the Virgin Mary that had been pushed into a dark room. Picture: Bitter Winter

Religious freedom has long faced erosion in China. Chairman Mao Zedong made the eradication of religion a goal of his Cultural Revolution 50 years ago.

Mr Xi is now trying to make the Communist Party the only "religion" in China, based on the fear that independent religious belief will challenge the government's legitimacy.

Under his rule, religious leaders have been required to install facial-recognition cameras in their places of worship.

Those under the age of 18 are prohibited from attending services and religious expression faces heavy policing online.

It's not just Christianity where religious freedom is under threat. The Chinese government has detained more than one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the country's northwest, who have been tortured indefinitely and forced to renounce their faith.

Shocking reports reveal they have been forced to eat pork and drink alcohol - both of which are prohibited in Islam - and pledge their allegiance to the Communist Party.

Earlier this week, a leaked cache of highly classified Chinese Government documents exposed the extent of mass surveillance and detention under the chilling system in Xinjiang.

The documents, which date back to 2017, were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 17 international media partners.

They provided concrete proof China has been lying about the detainment camps, and more detail of the lengths to which Beijing has gone to stamp out the Uighurs' identities.

The documents stipulate watch towers, double-locked doors and blanket video surveillance "to prevent escapes".

Furthermore, they describe an elaborate scoring system that grades detainees on how well they speak the dominant Mandarin language, memorise ideology and adhere to strict rules on everything down to bathing and using the toilet.