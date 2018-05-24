Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jones Hill store which is up for sale.
FOR SALE: Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jones Hill store which is up for sale. Renee Pilcher
News

Why this iconic Gympie business is selling up

Tom Daunt
by
24th May 2018 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR 25 years Jones Hill store owners Delia and Bruce Russell have been behind the counter of one of Gympie's most popular corner stores.

But the time has come to move on, with the pair listing the shop for sale.

"We are emotionally attached (to the store),” Mrs Russell said.

"The time is right and it needs young blood.

"We don't know (what we will do) once it sells.”

The Russells have built the business from the ground up and service customers from all over town.

The 300sq m floor space sits on about 1197sq m of land and has undergone a renovation in recent years. The business comes with a fuel outlet and semi-detached bottle shop and has been on the market since December last year.

"We started out with nothing and it has been good,” MrsRussell said.

"There are some absolutely delightful people that come in. But when you get to 25 years and you get to our age there has to be something else.”

The business is listed for sale via Professionals Gympie.

gympie businesses jones hill jones hill store mary valley people of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Nation's most pet friendly landlords are in Gympie region

    premium_icon Nation's most pet friendly landlords are in Gympie region

    News Cooloola Cove has been found to be one of the most pet-friendly places in the entire country to rent: do you agree?

    1996: When Gympie became the face of national gun debate

    premium_icon 1996: When Gympie became the face of national gun debate

    News Gympie joined in mourning one of the nation's worst ever days.

    FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    News The Gympie Times was there to provide full disaster coverage.

    • 24th May 2018 2:30 PM
    Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    premium_icon Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    Opinion We're losing the magic from our world.

    • 24th May 2018 1:30 PM

    Local Partners