Why this iconic Gympie business is selling up

FOR SALE: Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jones Hill store which is up for sale.

FOR SALE: Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jones Hill store which is up for sale. Renee Pilcher

FOR 25 years Jones Hill store owners Delia and Bruce Russell have been behind the counter of one of Gympie's most popular corner stores.

But the time has come to move on, with the pair listing the shop for sale.

"We are emotionally attached (to the store),” Mrs Russell said.

"The time is right and it needs young blood.

"We don't know (what we will do) once it sells.”

The Russells have built the business from the ground up and service customers from all over town.

The 300sq m floor space sits on about 1197sq m of land and has undergone a renovation in recent years. The business comes with a fuel outlet and semi-detached bottle shop and has been on the market since December last year.

"We started out with nothing and it has been good,” MrsRussell said.

"There are some absolutely delightful people that come in. But when you get to 25 years and you get to our age there has to be something else.”

The business is listed for sale via Professionals Gympie.