Why this Gympie woman wants to be bald

Why would anyone want to shave their head?

Why would anyone want to shave their head?

PEOPLE keep asking me, “why would you want to shave your head?”

Why indeed.

Revealed: What mayoral hopefuls have spent so far

Gympie council election 2020 candidates grilled

To answer this I’m going to have to go back in my personal history ten years.

I was suffering from a bout of depression due to a workplace injury when I stumbled upon the idea to shave my head as part of the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

In one fell swoop I found a purpose and a way to use up a lot of my spare time while languishing on worker’s compensation.

Reporter Donna Jones is shaving her head for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

What I didn’t expect was the euphoria you feel when you do something that is truly selfless.

Having that purpose, being a constructive member of society again, it helped me to feel better about myself and ultimately to overcome those dark thoughts.

That’s why I’m shaving again and I’m doing it tomorrow at Streetwise Hair at 20 Mary St, Gympie between 10am and 12noon.

Come along and temporarily colour your hair – you don’t have to shave – and donate to this great organisation.

You too can feel some of that euphoria you get when you do something truly selfless.